The New York Rangers have signed Cranbrook-born winger Dryden Hunt to a two-year contract.

Hunt’s new contract is worth &762,500 a year.

Hunt played for the Arizona Coyotes last season putting up three goals and eight points in 26 games.

The undrafted 25-year-old spent three previous seasons with the Florida Panthers and scored 23 points in 89 games at the NHL level.

Hunt is also a proven scorer at the AHL level with 150 points in 214 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Before his time playing professional hockey, Dryden spent time with the Trail Smoke Eaters and the Kootenay Ice Midget AAA team.