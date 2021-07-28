The Akokli Creek wildfire on July 21, 2021. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

An information session will be held at the end of this week for those impacted by the Akokli Creek wildfire.

The session starts at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Boswell Community Hall at 12374 Boswell Road.

Regional District of Central Kootenay officials said residents of Boswell and the surrounding communities are invited to the event.

Representatives from the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre and BC Wildfire Service will be in attendance to provide information on the Akokli Creek wildfire and answer questions from the public.

The RDCK said the session is strictly for those living within the Akokli Creek wildfire Evacuation Alert area.