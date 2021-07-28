Interior Health administered its millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Interior.

“We are proud to report that IH has surpassed this incredible milestone, as we mark the Vax for B.C. campaign kick-off,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

“We have made remarkable progress and we plan to keep going as we work to fight this challenging pandemic together.”

IH officials said 1,021,323 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 563,334 first doses and 457,989 second doses.

“Now people can drop-in to any Interior Health immunization clinic for either dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – no appointment required,” added Brown.

“Whether you schedule an appointment or simply drop-in to any of our immunization clinics, we are continuing to make the vaccine available across the Interior. As the wildfire season intensifies, get immunized sooner rather than later, and protect yourself and your loved ones from illness.”

Interior Health said people can get their second dose seven weeks (49 days) from the date of their first shot.