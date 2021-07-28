Barricade map for 12th Ave closure for Thursday, July 15th. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

A portion of 12th Avenue South in Cranbrook will be closed on Thursday as geotechnical assessment work continues.

City of Cranbrook officials said access to the road will be cut off between 13th Street South to 20th Street South.

Work is expected to begin at about 11 a.m. and continue into the afternoon.

Signs and barricades will be set up and only local residents will be able to access the road to get to and from their homes.