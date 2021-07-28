The wildfire on Bill Nye Mountain pictured on July 16, 2021 (Supplied by Sharla and Ireland Benson)

An Evacuation Order has been issued to 41 properties in the Lazy Lake area after an increase in fire behaviour from the Bill Nye Mountain wildfire.

The Order was issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK), effective Tuesday, July 27th at 7 p.m.

“The safety of the public and fire crews is our top priority,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer. “These decisions are not made lightly, and everyone within the evacuation order area needs to leave immediately.”

A map of the evacuation area can be found below. Volunteers with local Search and Rescue crews will issue the Evacuation Order to the affected properties.

Permanent residents of the area have access to Emergency Support Services, which can be found by registering at the Reception Centre at the Heritage Inn, at 803 Cranbrook Street North. Those who have second homes or people vacationing in the area are asked to return to their primary residence.

As of Tuesday evening, the Bill Nye Mountain Fire is estimated to be 1,916 hectares in size. The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the fire with 40 firefighters, 2 helicopters and 4 pieces of heavy equipment.

“Control lines are being laid out and constructed to the north of the fire to protect structures and build toward containment. Helicopters will continue bucketing to support ground crews. Aerial monitoring of the fire is ongoing. Heavy equipment is constructing a machine guard along the west and north flank and around structures,” said BC Wildfire Service officials.