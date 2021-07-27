Three more sports organizations in the East Kootenay will be receiving provincial funds to help bounce back from COVID-19.

Cranbrook Hockey, Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and the Columbia Valley Rockies Booster Society in Invermere will be receiving funds.

Provincial officials said the funds are coming from the Amateur Sport League Fund and $11 million will go to 72 amateur sports leagues and teams across the province.

“These top-level athletes have dedicated their entire lives to become the best of the best, and like all British Columbians, they’ve sacrificed so much during the pandemic,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“These grants will provide vital support to B.C.-based sport organizations so these athletes can continue to reach for the stars.”

The money will go towards helping organizations cover things like salaries, wages or benefits, professional fees, rent, mortgage and storage costs or utilities.

“We are pleased to see this investment in amateur sport and glad to partner in the distribution of these grants,” said Charlene Krepiakevich, CEO, viaSport.

“In communities around the province, amateur sports leagues, teams, coaches and supporters foster the development of our B.C. athletes. This funding will help ensure that the amateur sport system pulls through the pandemic so that our athletes can play another day and sport can continue to be an integral part of the economic and social fabric of our communities.”

This is the second round of funds, with 22 Kootenay sports organizations receiving funds on July 23rd, 2021.

MORE: 22 Kootenay sports organizations receive funding (July 23rd, 2021)