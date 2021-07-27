The province will be gradually shifting from mass clinics to targeted programs as more people get vaccinated.

B.C. government officials said the targeted programs would focus on reaching hard-to-reach people through programs like community outreach efforts, mobile programs and pop-up clinics.

The province is now launching the Vax for BC campaign to help reach as many people as possible.

“With more than 80% of eligible people in B.C. vaccinated with their first dose and more than 60% fully vaccinated, we have made tremendous progress in our vaccine rollout,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“The next few weeks is a great opportunity for everyone not yet fully vaccinated to take advantage of the number of Vax for BC opportunities throughout B.C.”

Beginning on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and lasting throughout the month of August, community events, vax vans and mobile clinics will be up and running in dozens of communities in B.C..

The province said they are encouraging the public to still use the Get Vaccinated system, but the events will allow people to walk in and receive a vaccine without a scheduled appointment.

“The rollout of mass COVID-19 vaccinations for B.C. has been the effort of a lifetime and this accomplishment is shared by every healthcare worker who has helped us stay safe, every front-line worker who has kept our communities going and every person in B.C. who has chosen to be vaccinated – I am thankful to each and every one of you,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

“For those who have not yet been vaccinated, it is easier than ever to get your first or second dose. Join the millions of people in our province who have taken this step, not just for themselves, but for their larger community.”

According to B.C. government officials, Vax for BC will also include the first provincewide Walk-in Wednesday. On August 4th, 2021, B.C. clinics will be getting approximately 20,000 doses for walk-in vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older still needing their first dose or people eligible to receive their second dose.

Provincial officials said less than 5 per cent of COVID-19 cases from June 15 to July 15 were among fully vaccinated people and 78 per cent of people hospitalized in B.C. with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

Vaccine rates for British Columbians aged 12 and older who received at least their first dose of the vaccine

East Kootenay:

– Cranbrook: 72 per cent

– Kimberley: 78 per cent

– Fernie: 75 per cent

– Windermere: 81 per cent

– Golden: 82 per cent

West Kootenay:

– Kootenay Lake: 67 per cent

– Creston: 62 per cent

– Nelson: 68 per cent

– Castlegar: 72 per cent

– Grandforks: 71 per cent