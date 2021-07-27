News RCMP seeking details about theft of multiple paddleboards SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff July 27, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Police are seeking details about 19 inflatable stand-up paddleboards that were stolen in Invermere last week. Columbia Valley RCMP said they were notified of the break and enter of a storage unit last Thursday, July 22nd. Anyone with information is asked to contact the local detachment or Crimestoppers. Other incidents reported by the Columbia Valley RCMP last week include: On Monday, July 19th a kayak was reported stolen from a property near the Bayshore Condos in Invermere. The kayak was described as a 10 foot blue and white Feel Free Moken kayak. The kayak had been chained to a tree and was stolen sometime overnight. On Monday, July 19th at about 2:00 pm, emergency crews responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on 10th Avenue near 5th Street in Invermere. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital to be assessed. The driver of the pickup truck was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield on a left turn. On Monday, July 19th at about 7:00 pm an officer conducted a traffic stop with the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee on 13th Street in Invermere. Checks of the driver’s license status revealed the male driver was prohibited from driving in BC. While speaking to the male, the officer formed the suspicion that the driver had alcohol in his body and read a roadside breath demand. The driver failed to provide a suitable sample of his breath and was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample. Queries of the license plate attached to the Jeep revealed it was inactive. In addition to being compelled to court for refusing to provide a breath sample, the driver also received a violation ticket for no insurance, no driver’s license and wrong number plate. The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver received a 90-day administrative driving prohibition. On Tuesday, July 20th at about 9:15 am emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Windermere Loop Road in Windermere. The driver of a southbound Pontiac Grand Am left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver was transported to the hospital to be assessed and to determine if a medical event may have precipitated the collision. On Saturday, July 24th at about 6:00 am emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Westside Road south of Invermere. The driver of a Honda Odyssey drove off the road and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. The driver was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and attention. Tags: Columbia ValleyInvermereRCMP