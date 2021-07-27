As efforts continue to combat the Bill Nye Mountain fire, an Evacuation Order placed on two properties along Lakit Creek Forest Service Road has been downgraded to an Alert.

Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) officials said the Ecavuation Alert remains in place for the time being as the fire southeast of Wasa remains active.

Just one property along Lazy Lake Road is still under an Evacuation Order for the time being.

“The Bill Nye Mountain fire is still an active fire and residents within the Alert area need to remain prepared and ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be issued,” said East Kootenay Regional Emergency Operations Director Fiona Dercole.

Residents and visitors are urged to consult the map, found below, and continue to monitor any information the RDEK may provide about the fire. Alerts can be sent to you directly by signing up for the Evacuation Notification System.

An area restriction is in place for Crown land in the area around the fire, which means the public can only enter the area for specific reasons.

“We are grateful for the incredible work of the BC Wildfire Service on this fire,” said Dercole. “It is important for all of us to recognize that we all need to remain aware and diligent. The weather forecast continues to call for hot and dry conditions and there is still a lot of fire season left ahead of us in the East Kootenay.”

The Bill Nye Mountain fire is estimated to be 1,863 hectares in size, as of Tuesday afternoon.