Residents living around 2nd Street North in Cranbrook will not have access to water for most of the day on Wednesday while Public Works crews repair a water main.

City officials said customers along the street from Victoria Avenue to College Way and Lionsview Park, along with those in the cul-de-sac on 21st Avenue North will not have water after about 8:30 a.m.

Residents in the area are asked to fill water containers for use at home during the shut-off.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible. Signs and flaggers will be in the area, and traffic will be reduced, with the possibility of some minor delays.

Once the water is up and running, some customers may see discolouration. This can be solved by turning on the cold water tap until it runs clear.