News Fernie Search and Rescue performed back-to-back rescues last week SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff July 26, 2021 (Supplied by Fernie SAR) Fernie Search and Rescue was called out for back-to-back rescues on July 22nd. SAR officials said the first incident involved a hiker who became lost high above Island Lake Lodge and ended up on a cliff face. According to SAR, a technical rope rescue was needed to get the hiker safely off the cliffside. The second incident involved a woman with a serious leg injury on the Moccasin Trail on Mt Fernie. Fernie SAR said she was eventually longlined and delivered to BC Emergency Health Services. Tags: Fernie Search and Rescue