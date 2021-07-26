Fernie Search and Rescue was called out for back-to-back rescues on July 22nd.

SAR officials said the first incident involved a hiker who became lost high above Island Lake Lodge and ended up on a cliff face.

According to SAR, a technical rope rescue was needed to get the hiker safely off the cliffside.

The second incident involved a woman with a serious leg injury on the Moccasin Trail on Mt Fernie.

Fernie SAR said she was eventually longlined and delivered to BC Emergency Health Services.