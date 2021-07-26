News Cold Country Traffic Control encouraging drivers to avoid Ridgeview Road SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff July 26, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Cold Country Traffic Control is encouraging drivers to avoid Ridgeview Road due to the ongoing construction. Work is still being done on the influent trunk main project along Ridgeview Road, behind the businesses on the strip. CCTC staff said they are asking the public to use the entrances along Cranbrook St. N because the rear access to many businesses along Ridgeview Road are currently closed. Tags: Cranbrook