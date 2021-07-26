Members of the Windermere Fire Department (WFD) responded to a grass fire found to be a hayfield on fire.

WFD responded just before 1:30 p.m. on July 26th, with two apparatus and seven members.

Regional District of East Kootenay officials said the fire was quickly extinguished with the help of bystanders.

RDEK officials said the fire was caused by hot farm equipment and was not negligent or suspicious.