The City of Cranbrook is asking residents to reduce their water use due to the lack of rainfall and the ongoing hot summer days.

The city is implementing Phase 2 restrictions, so even-numbered properties can water on Thursday, and Sunday and odd-numbered properties can water on Tuesday, and Saturday. City staff said watering can occur from 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on allowed days.

No watering will be allowed on, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“We have noticed a slight reduction in consumption over the past week, and the City thanks those that have reduced their water use,” said Jason Perrault, Public Works Manager with the City of Cranbrook.

“However, the amount of water that is flowing from the City’s two Watersheds is also reducing, and the current trend is not sustainable.”

City staff said the Phillips Reservoir is below its regular level and will be monitored daily. The city will also be reducing its water use with a further reduction of 15% on all City-owned greenspaces and Playfields.