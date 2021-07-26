Interior Health’s (IH) mobile vaccine clinic will visit Windermere and Invermere Friday and Saturday to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

IH officials said the clinic will offer first doses to those who have not received them yet, or second doses to people who received their first at least seven weeks prior.

Residents can visit the Akisq’niuk Recreation Centre in Windermere on Friday, July 30th.

On Saturday, July 31st, the clinic will be at 4878 Althamer Road in Invermere.

Drop-ins can visit between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

No appointment is needed, those 12 and up can walk in, get registered and get vaccinated on the spot.