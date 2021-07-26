Cranbrook RCMP is on the lookout for a stolen Jeep.

RCMP officials said they received a call at around 12:30 p.m. on July 26th, 2021, that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 12 p.m. from the 300-Block of 17th Ave N.

The vehicle is described as a white, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, possibly with BC license plate KT325L.

Anyone with information should contact the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).