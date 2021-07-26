News Police looking for stolen Jeep SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff July 26, 2021 (Supplied by RCMP) Cranbrook RCMP is on the lookout for a stolen Jeep. RCMP officials said they received a call at around 12:30 p.m. on July 26th, 2021, that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 12 p.m. from the 300-Block of 17th Ave N. The vehicle is described as a white, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, possibly with BC license plate KT325L. Anyone with information should contact the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tags: CranbrookRCMP