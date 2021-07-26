Three tourist attractions in the East Kootenay will be receiving provincial funds through the Major Anchor Attractions Program.

Arq Mountain Centre Inc., Cranbrook Archives Museum and Landmark Foundation and the Fernie & District Historical Society will be receiving money.

Provincial officials said the funds will help attractions recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“Today is an exciting day for our major anchor attractions that, because of the restrictions that have been in place throughout the pandemic, made sacrifices to keep us all safe,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“The sector called on government to provide grants, not loans, and we worked with tourism sector leaders to make sure these vital businesses and non-profits can continue to employ residents and draw visitors to attractions throughout B.C.”

Grants of up to $1 million will be provided to both businesses and not-for-profits, including 23 urban anchor attractions, 34 rural anchor attractions and 26 tour bus operators.

The funds will help pay for rent and utilities and any payroll and costs related to restarting or ramping up operations.