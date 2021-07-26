News Entry into Platzl parking lot blocked for construction SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff July 26, 2021 Entrance to the Kimberley Platzl. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) One of the entry points to the Platzl parking lot in Kimberley will be closed for a week as crews repair the sidewalk. The City of Kimberley said the Ross Street entry will be closed from Monday, July 26th to Tuesday, August 3rd. Those wishing to visit the Platzl can access the parking lot at the second Ross Street or Kimberley Avenue entrance instead. Tags: Kimberley