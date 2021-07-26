The Regional District of Central Kootenay has reduced the Evacuation Order in response to the Cultus Creek wildfire to an Alert.

The reduction to an Alert means residents can return home but must be prepared if conditions change.

“It is recommended to prepare an emergency kit and ensure preparedness, including moving pets and livestock to a safe area, in the event the situation worsens and an Evacuation Order is enforced. Part of your plan should include where you can go if evacuated,” said the RDCK.

RDCK officials said the Alert is for areas from south of Next Creek to north of Midge Creek, located in Electoral Area A on the west shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake.