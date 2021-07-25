One more property is now under an Evacuation Order and an area restriction has been implemented, all while firefighters prepare for a planned burn to combat the Bill Nye Mountain fire.

The Order was issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) to one property along Lazy Lake road and add to the existing orders for other properties.

Three other properties have been under an Evacuation Order since Wednesday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the Bill Nue Mountain fire has grown to about 1,107 hectares as of Saturday evening.

The lightning-caused blaze was first discovered on July 8th.

Meanwhile, the BCWS has enacted an area restriction around the fire to protect the public and support firefighting efforts.

It ranges from the meeting point of Brewery Creek and Fisher Creek in the south, and north to Mount Stevens. A map of the area can be found at the end of this story.

The area restriction means that the public will only be able to enter and exit the vicinity for specific reasons, such as using the highway, traveling to and from your home, as long it is not under an evacuation order, or if you are helping firefighting efforts.

Firefighters are preparing for a scheduled burn to take place on Sunday, if conditions are right. Crews spent time preparing a sprinkler system ahead of the burn to control the direction of its spread.

“Efforts to construct a guard along the west flank of the fire are progressing well. Ground crews continue to prepare control lines along the base of the slope and up the slopes as far as possible due to steep, unstable terrain,” said BCWS officials. “Planned ignitions remove fuel in the fire’s path to slow growth and limit spread and only proceed if conditions are suitable.”

As of Saturday evening, eight firefighters, three helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.