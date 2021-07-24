A fight between two rival motorcycle gangs had first responders on the scene of a gas station along Cranbrook Street North on Friday evening.

Cranbrook RCMP said officers responded at about 7 p.m. and were able to separate the two groups, who were determined to be outlaw motorcycle gangs from Alberta.

Police were called to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital shortly after, where five people were seeking treatment for apparent stab wounds.

The hospital was temporarily locked down while the injured people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers were positioned at the hospital to prevent further violence between the members of both gangs who attended the hospital but were denied entry.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made and the investigation is being led by Cranbrook RCMP General Investigation Section, with support from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

Police believe this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Witnesses to Friday evening’s incident or those who may have taken photos or videos are asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.