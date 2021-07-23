Permits for using ATVs or off-road vehicles (ORV) along residential roadways in Elkford will no longer be issued by the RCMP.

Elkford officials said the District has seen a significant increase in violations of the ORV act and abuse of local ATV trails.

“This summer, Bylaw Enforcement continues to follow up on complaints related to ATV users and ATV trail systems, including excessive speeding, full-sized motor vehicles (trucks) driving on ATV trails, riders without helmets and/or licences and ORVs being ridden down sidewalks and residential streets,” said the District of Elkford.

Previously, RCMP would give out permits allowing ATVs and ORVs to be driven down the street to access the nearest trailhead. Elkford said the police will no longer issue these permits in the community.

Within District limits, riders must have a minimum of one million dollars of liability insurance, a valid driver’s license and a helmet.

“Riders who do not abide by the regulations governing off-road vehicles risk facing penalties and fines from the District of Elkford, the Province of British Columbia and the RCMP. Fines will also be incurred if you do not wear your helmet, carry your insurance and annual licence or properly display your plate,” said Elkford.

The District added that the only way an ATV or ORV rider can legally cross the road is by dismounting to cross directly to the trailhead.

“If the trail you are riding is intersected by a road, you may cross it to get to the other side; additionally, you may also cross at a controlled intersection, such as a stop sign or at traffic lights,” said Elkford.

Those needing annual permits or plates can contact the District of Elkford at 250-865-4024 or bylaw@elkford.ca.

“We thank everyone who has called in to report violations, and we ask that you continue doing your part to keep our trail systems and community safe for all. We have some of the most beautiful off-roading trails in British Columbia and enjoying this privilege comes with some important responsibilities,” said Elkford.