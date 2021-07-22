The Cranbrook Bucks have added forward Liam Hansson for the 2021-2022 season.

Hansson is coming to Canada from the United States after spending his last two years playing in the North American Hockey League.

The dual citizen of Sweden and the USA split his time between the Chippewa Steel and the Jamestown Rebels in Wisconsin and New York.

Hansson scored 19 goals and 61 points in 77 games during his time in the NAHL and he has committed to play Division 1 NCAA hockey for the Air Force Academy after his season with the Bucks.

“Liam is another player that our staff believes can play a big role in taking the next step as an organization in the 2021-22 season,” said Cranbrook Bucks officials. “Liam comes to us with an extensive resume at the Junior level as well as internationally, and will be enrolling at the U.S. Air Force Academy at the end of the coming season.”

“We are excited to have Liam on board to help prepare him for NCAA Division 1 hockey, and believe he can be an impact player in our lineup.”

The 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin on October 8th.