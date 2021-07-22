News One man arrested in connection with stolen truck SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff July 22, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Cranbrook RCMP has arrested a man in connection to a truck that was stolen just before noon on Thursday. Police said a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado went missing just before noon on Thursday. The vehicle was stolen from the McPhee Road area, near Wal Mart and Superstore, and was recovered just over an hour later. The vehicle has been recovered and one male is in custody. Thanks to everyone who kept watch! https://t.co/Ys9fseikE2 — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) July 22, 2021 Tags: CranbrookRCMP