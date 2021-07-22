Three COVID-19 cases have been reported across the entire East Kootenay and Creston Valley region last week.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) released on Thursday covers July 11th to 17th.

Two cases were reported in the Golden area, while just one was confirmed in the Elk Valley.

Creston has not had any new cases of the virus in five weeks, while Cranbrook, Kimberley, and Windermere have all gone a full week without confirmed cases.

Vaccination rates across the region also continue to rise, as 82 per cent of Golden’s 12 and older population has been inoculated with at least one dose, the highest in the region. Creston has the lowest vaccination rate in the region, with 61 per cent.

New cases since June 13th follows, numbers in brackets represent cases per 100,000 people from July 6th to 12th:

Cranbrook (2): New cases: June 13th to 19th – 10 June 20th to 26th – 1 June 27th to July 3rd – 1 July 4th to 10th – 4 July 11th to 17th – 0 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 19th): 72%

Kimberley (0): New cases: June 13th to 19th – 2 June 20th to 26th – 1 June 27th to July 3rd – 0 July 4th to 10th – 1 July 11th to 17th – 0 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 19th): 77%

Fernie (0): New cases: June 13th to 19th – 19 June 20th to 26th – 14 June 27th to July 3rd – 3 July 4th to 10th – 0 July 11th to 17th – 1 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 19th): 74%

Windermere (0): New cases: June 13th to 19th – 21 June 20th to 26th – 13 June 27th to July 3rd – 3 July 4th to 10th – 1 July 11th to 17th – 0 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 19th): 81%

Creston (0): New cases: June 13th to 19th – 0 June 20th to 26th – 0 June 27th to July 3rd – 0 July 4th to 10th – 0 July 11th to 17th – 0 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 19th): 61%

Golden (4): New cases: June 13th to 19th – 0 June 20th to 26th – 0 June 27th to July 3rd – 0 July 4th to 10th – 1 July 11th to 17th – 2 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 19th): 82%



More: B.C. COVID-19 Data (BCCDC)