The wildfire on Bill Nye Mountain pictured on July 16, 2021 (Supplied by Sharla and Ireland Benson)

The Regional District of East Kootenay has ordered an Evacuation Order for two unoccupied properties east of Saugum Lake near the Bill Nye Mountain fire.

RDEK officials said the evacuation is due to the anticipated wind event and recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service.

“One owner owns both properties affected by the Order and is in regular contact with the BC Wildfire Service,” says RDEK Information Officer Loree Duczek.

“The Evacuation Alert for 53 properties in the Lazy Lake, Lakit Lake and Holmes Road area, including one property on Wildhorse Forest Service road remains in effect with no changes at this time. However, we are encouraging everyone within the Alert area to remain ready and prepared to leave on a moment’s notice should conditions worsen.”

RDEK officials said people should prepare in case of an evacuation by registering for the local evacuation notification system, having grab-and-go kits and making emergency plans.

“These are all simple tasks that can make a huge difference in the event of an emergency, when every second counts,” added Duczek.