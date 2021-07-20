News Cranbrook firefighters snuff out fire near Moir Park SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff July 20, 2021 (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services (CFES) put out a fire west of Moir Park Tuesday afternoon. The firefighting crew got some backup from a BC Wildfire Service helicopter with a bucket of water. CFES said they were lucky as a resident was quick to call 9-1-1, as conditions are ideal for a fire to spread quickly. D Shift getting quick support from BC Wildfire for an interface fire west of Moir Park this afternoon. We got lucky with a quick call in to 911 on this one, but conditions are ideal for fires like this to not turn out so well pic.twitter.com/dSdvavczfF — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) July 20, 2021 Tags: Cranbrook