RCMP officers have recovered the body of a 28-year-old man who was last seen cliff jumping at Windermere Wells Recreation Site on Monday.

Police officials believe the man drowned when he jumped into the water. A search was launched to find him by Columbia Valley RCMP and Columbia Valley Search and Rescue soon after.

The man’s body was recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team the following day, Tuesday, July 20th.

“The young man had attended Windermere Wells Recreation Site with friends,” said Cpl. Louis-Philippe Gendron-Fafard, spokesperson with the Columbia Valley RCMP. “When he did not resurface, his friends attended to the last area he was seen in attempts to pull him out of the water but were unable to do so.”

No further information has been given by police as the RCMP and BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the man’s death.