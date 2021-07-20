On Wednesday Tim Hortons will be raising money for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Matthew Gareau, owner of the Tim Hortons Cranbrook said the fundraiser is a great and cheap way to help kids go to camp.

“100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee drinks will be directly going to Tim Hortons camps tomorrow. You can also purchase a camp day bracelet for $2 and four different colours, with 100% of those proceeds going to Tims Hortons camps,” added Gareau.

People can also donate by rounding up their order to the nearest dollar or donating online.

Gareau said the camps will continue to look a little different due to the pandemic, following an online format.

“With coronavirus the last two years the camps have been doing an electronic online camp, still providing the kids with a great experience,” said Gareau.

“Hopefully next year with things turning a corner we can get the kids going back to the camps and experiencing the full benefit of what’s to offer.”

Tim Hortons Foundation Camps were started in 1991 by a group of Atlantic Canada franchisees who were looking to give back to the community and support local youth.

Since the start of Camp Day, more than $212 million has been raised and more than 300,000 youth have gone to camp.