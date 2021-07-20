Interior Health’s (IH) mobile vaccine clinic will visit Fernie next Monday and Tuesday to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

IH officials said the clinic will offer first doses to those who have not received them yet, or second doses to people who received their first at least seven weeks prior.

Residents can visit Canadian Tire on Monday, July 26th and Tuesday, July 27th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

No appointment is needed, those 12 and up can walk in, get registered and get vaccinated on the spot.