Access to Real Canadian Superstore and Walmart will be impacted overnight, as the City of Cranbrook continues work on the influent trunk main project.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on July 19, Willowbrook Drive will be closed at Ridgeview Road until the next morning.

“Work is being done overnight to minimize impact to local businesses and shoppers,” said Mike Matejka, Manager of Infrastructure, Planning, and Delivery with the City of Cranbrook.

Detours will be in place along Ridgeview Road and there will be alternate access to the businesses through either Theatre Road or McPhee Road.

City staff said the contractor hopes the road will be fully reopened Tuesday morning, July 20th.