27 infrastructure projects in the Okanagan-Kootenay region will be receiving federal and provincial funding.

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s new COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, communities in both Okanagan and Kootenays will be receiving $24.5 million.

The Government of Canada said Cranbrook will be receiving $1,511,716 to go towards upgrades and renovations to City Hall.

Renovations would include removing hazardous materials, increasing functionality for both staff and the public and the construction of offices and common areas.

$2,577,630 will be going to the Ktunaxa Nation Council Society to renovate the Ktunaxa Regional Health Centre to help accommodate operational needs in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Fernie will be receiving $1,619,027 for the Fernie Valley Pathway Segment 1B.

According to the federal government, Elkford has received funding for a similar pathway project. The Town of Elkford will be receiving $600,000 to add a sidewalk and a multi-use pathway to connect the downtown core to the residential area.

Under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, the federal government will be covering 80 per cent of the funding with the province kicking in the other 20 per cent.

For projects in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities, the federal government said they will provide 100 per cent of the funding.

