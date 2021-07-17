The wildfire on Bill Nye Mountain pictured on July 16, 2021 (Supplied by Sharla and Ireland Benson)

53 properties are now under an Evacuation Alert in the Lazy Lake area as a wildfire burns on the nearby Bill Nye Mountain.

The alert area includes Lazy Lake, Lakit Lake, Holmes Road, and one property on Wildhorse Forest Service Road.

Officials with the Regional District of East Kootenay said the Alert applies for both residential properties and the Lazy Lake Recreation Sites and Trails BC Campground.

“If people have RV trailers or boats, now is the time to move them. If an evacuation order needs to be issued, the priority is getting people out, and RVs and boats will be left behind at that point,” said RDEK Information Officer Loree Duczek.

Residents with livestock are asked to take steps as soon as possible to find a place to relocate their animals.

“We need to stress that at this time, we have only issued an alert and now is the time to take steps to be prepared,” said Duczek.

The alert was issued on Saturday morning after the lightning-caused wildfire continues to burn out of control after it has grown to about 100 hectares in size.

“An evacuation alert informs residents of the threat of a potential or impending danger. It is intended to give people time to gather things and prepare themselves so that they are ready to go should the situation worsen and an Evacuation Order is issued,” explained Duczek. “We encourage people within the evacuation alert area to put together important papers (like insurance papers), medications, valuables, supplies for children and pets, and other important items so that in the event things progress and they are asked to evacuate, they are ready to go.”

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre has been activated and an information line set up at 250-426-2188 or toll-free at 1-855-346-2188.

