The emergency department at the Elkford Health Centre will be closed from July 19th to 23rd due to limited staffing availability.

Interior Health says people should either go to the Sparwood Health Centre or Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie if they require emergency care.

The Sparwood Health Centre is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Elk Valley Hospital is open 24 hours.

IH says the Elkford Health Centre will remain open for scheduled primary care appointments, including new telehealth appointments to allow for COVID-19 social distancing recommendations and lab and X-ray services.

According to Interior Health, they are continuing to recruit additional permanent and casual staff to ensure residents of the Elk Valley have access to stable services.