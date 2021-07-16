The Village of Canal Flats is getting a second highway entrance sign for the south entrance.

The village said the new sign will be similar but distinct from the one going up on the north entrance in August.

The sign will take inspiration from the Canal Flat’s and Columbia Valley’s logos and will also incorporate natural elements like wood and stone and steel to represent the metal fabrication industry in the Village.

The village said they have contributed $4,000 to the $76,000 south highway sign budget, with other funds coming from the Columbia Valley Community Economic Development Commission, the Kootenay Rockies Tourism BC Catalyst Fund and a small grant from BC Hydro.

Canal Flats staff saidthe old signs were beginning to show their age, but the large painted saw blade will be kept as a piece of Canal Flats’ History.

The contract for the construction of the sign was awarded to Cranbrook-based sign company, Selkirk Signs and is expected to be installed in the fall.