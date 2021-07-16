The Ktunaxa Nation Council (KNC) said it will uphold its stewardship commitments of the Argonaut Valley forestry area north of Revelstoke.

Officials with the KNC said the organization will work with all of its stakeholders to maintain the vital landscape, which is home to the endangered southern mountain caribou.

“Any threat to the caribou or ʔaʔkxamʾis qʾapi qapsin (All Living Things) in this region is of great concern. As this area is within the homelands of the Ktunaxa Nation – ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa – the Ktunaxa Nation will continue to be involved in the high-level decision-making process around the Argonaut Valley region,” said KNC officials.

There is no current old-growth logging activity in the area, but the KNC said it is committed to working with the B.C. government to ensure the Ktunaxa Nation’s interests and stewardship responsibilities are upheld.