Access to Walmart and Home Hardware properties from the north end of Ridgeview Road, located behind Tim Horton’s will be closed.

Starting in the morning on Friday, July 16th, City staff said crews will be working on the influent trunk main project and will be installing sewer infrastructure at that location.

A detour will be in place directing traffic to use Willowbrook Drive to access these businesses. An alternate access will also be available off McPhee Road.

City officials said the work is expected to take most of the day.