Fernie City Council approved $10,000 for the 2022 Griz Days celebration.

The upcoming Griz Days in March 2022, is supposed to return to normal, with lots of activities for the community to enjoy and to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the winter festival.

The 2021 festival was modified to stay within COVID-19 restrictions.

The city will begin communicating with event organizers and community partners to review the events they traditionally host and assess plans for the future.

In past years, celebrations consisted of live performances, beer gardens, lumberjack displays and a parade down Main Street.

City staff said the total amount of funding will be determined after the celebrations are complete.