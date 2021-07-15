The Cranbrook Bucks have traded forward Christian Lowe for 20-year-old goaltender Michael Harroch.

Harroch played his last two seasons with the Humboldt Broncos, achieving a 0.906 save percentage and a 7-7-5 record through 21 games.

Harroch is originally from B.C. and played minor hockey for the Burnaby Winter Club and Vancouver NE Chiefs.

“Michael is a goaltender that we are excited to bring into the fold in Cranbrook,” said Head Coach and GM Ryan Donald.

Donald said trading for Harroch gave them an opportunity to strengthen their lineup for the next season.

“One of our off-season priorities was to strengthen our goaltending and we believe that Michael does just that. We think that he can give us consistent goaltending and offer us the chance to win every night,” added Donald. “We look forward to having him join us for his final season of Junior eligibility and hopefully give him the opportunity to further his career beyond the BCHL afterwards.”

Lowe started off his BCHL career with the Coquitlam Express before being a part of the Bucks’ inaugural season last year.

“Christian was an outstanding member of our organization this past season. We would like to thank Christian for all of his hard work, effort and wish him the best of luck in his future both as a hockey player and as a young man,” added Donald.

The 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin on October 8th, 2021.