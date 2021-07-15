Interior Health’s mobile vaccine clinic will pay a visit to Cranbrook next Saturday and Sunday.

IH officials said the clinics will offer residents their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not received a shot yet. Second doses are also available for people who received their first more than 49 days before.

The clinic will be in the parking lot of the Home Hardware Building Centre on 1901 McPhee Road from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24th and 25th.

No appointments will be needed, as residents 12 and older can walk in, register and receive a shot on-site.

Other immunization clinics, such as the one in Parkland Middle School, are still open but you must book an appointment.