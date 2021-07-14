The Cranbrook Bucks have signed Myles Fitzgerald as the new Assistant Coach.

Fitzgerald is a five-year BC Hockey League alumnus and played over 200 games for Nanaimo, Prince George, and Victoria. During his time in the BCHL, Fitzgerald scored over 200 points.

“We are excited to have the chance to bring Myles on staff as an Assistant Coach with the Bucks,” said Head Coach and GM Ryan Donald.

“Myles is a young man who is eager to give back to the game of hockey after concluding his professional playing career, and we are equally enthusiastic to give him that opportunity here in Cranbrook.”

Fitzgerald continued his playing career for Bemidji State University and also spent three years playing professional hockey in Hungary and Germany.

“I have been able to work alongside Myles over the past few years and am confident that his playing experience combined with his work ethic and character will make him a great addition to our organization and community,” added Donald.

“I am excited to bring my professional experience and passion for the game of hockey to the Bucks organization,” said Fitzgerald.

“I am looking forward to working and learning from Coach Donald and developing the players to create a very competitive team for the City of Cranbrook. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Fitzgerald signed a two-year contract that begins at the start of the 2021-22 season.