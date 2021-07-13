The Cranbrook RCMP is encouraging Cranbrook citizens to join a volunteer team.

The RCMP said they are looking to fill spots in three areas. The programs include the Speed Watch, Citizens on Patrol and the Block Watch and Rural Crime Watch.

Volunteers in the Speed Watch would track, record and report on speeding in high crash areas.

Both the Citizens on Patrol and the Block Watch and Rural Crime Watch programs would have volunteers keeping “eyes and ears open” in the community and passing information on to the police.

According to the Cranbrook RCMP, they will be providing equipment and training to the volunteers.

For those interested, the RCMP is asking people to send them an email with their name, address, phone number and a few quick sentences about why they would like to volunteer with the Cranbrook RCMP.