Barricade map for 12th Ave closure for Thursday, July 15th. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

A section of 12th Avenue South will be closed to general traffic on Thursday for most of the day.

City of Cranbrook officials said barricades will block off 13th to 20th Street South.

Local residents will still be able to access their properties while contractors work on geotechnical assessments of the road.

Signs and barricades will be posted to notify drivers and pedestrians.