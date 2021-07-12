A number of areas across B.C., including the East Kootenay, will likely have lower air quality due to wildfire smoke over the next few days.

A Smoky Skies Bulletin has been issued for central and southern B.C. as a result of wildfires across the province.

B.C. Government officials said residents should take extra care to reduce exposure.

Environment Canada has also issued a Special Air Quality Statement due to the smoke.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” said Environment Canada.

Symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath can come from inhaling smoke. According to Environment Canada, children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

The alert comes as over 300 wildfires burn across B.C., with 16 in the East Kootenay and Creston area.

