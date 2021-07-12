Elk Valley Search and Rescue team recovering two men who were swept away in the Elk River. (Supplied by Elk Valley RCMP)

Two men are safe and sound after Sparwood Search and Rescue (SAR) recovered them from the Elk River.

According to Elk Valley RCMP, the two men were swept down the river on Saturday afternoon near the Red Walking Bridge in Sparwood.

One of the men was swept away by the current and he was carried downstream a short distance when his friend jumped in to save him.

RCMP said he was also caught up in the current and both men were swept close to a gravel bar where they were able to climb to shore.

Members with Sparwood SAR were dispatched and a swift water rescue team was sent to the area.

The team was able to reach the gravel bar aboard two river rafts. The two men were outfitted with safety equipment and transported downstream to a second bridge.

Both men were recovered safe and unharmed.