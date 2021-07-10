My Community Now Symphony of the Kootenays Summer 2021 SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff July 9, 2021 Symphony of the Kootenays Music on the Mountain Weekend (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Reconnections held July 9th at Kimberley Alpine Resort and July 10th at Moir Park, Cranbrook. Interviews were conducted during rehearsals leading into the “Symphony on the Mountain” weekend. Concert goers were shuttled to the top on the North Star Quad chairlift. INTERVIEWS Jeff Faragher, Music and Artistic Director of Symphony of the Kootenays https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/sym-jeff-faragher-artistic-director-symphony-of-the-kootenays.mp3 Eva Toncheva https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/sym-eva-toncheva.mp3 Jim – Bamboo Shoots, contracted by Telus filming on site https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/sym-jim-bamboo-productionstelus.mp3 Jim Webster – Organizer – Promoter https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/sym-jim-webster.mp3