Invermere Health Care Auxiliary Society (IHCAS) volunteers holding up a cheque for a $46,000 donation to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. (Supplied by the East Kootenay Foundation for Health)

Funds donated from the Invermere Health Care Auxiliary Society (IHCAS) will help buy medical supplies.

The equipment purchased with the donation will go to Invermere and District Hospital, Columbia House, and the Golden and District Hospital.

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health said $46,263 was given thanks to the 142 volunteers with IHCAS.

Donations were raised through the IHCAS thrift store. Volunteers worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the doors open and customers and volunteers safe.