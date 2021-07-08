UPDATE (July 8, 6:18 p.m.):

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is continuing its response to an evacuation of Caithness Mobile Home Park in the Galloway area.

The RDEK has set up an Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre at the Elko Community Hall in response to a wildfire.

“A total of 46 homes were evacuated this afternoon and evacuees are asked to register at the ESS Reception Centre,” said RDEK Information Officer Loree Duczek.

The fire is estimated to be about 0.5 hectares in size, and is burning along the rail line near Highway 3. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

“If you need to travel through this corridor, we ask that you keep moving to avoid traffic congestion and keep the area as clear as possible for the responders,” said Duczek.

15 firefighters from Elko and Jaffray have responded with eight pieces of apparatus. Members of the BC Wildfire Service deployed an initial attack crew supported by both helicopters and airplanes.

“We are grateful to the members of our South Country Fire Departments and the BC Wildfire Service crews, who’ve responded by ground and air today,” said Duczek.

**Update by Ryley McCormack**

ORIGINAL STORY (July 8th, 5:24 p.m.):

The Regional District of East Kootenay said an evacuation of the Caithness Mobile Home Park is currently underway in the Galloway area.

RDEK officials said it is due to a wildfire along the railway tracks.