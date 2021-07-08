Starting next week, City of Cranbrook crews will get to work on resurfacing Cobham Avenue from Laurier Street through to Jim Smith Lake Road.

City officials said beginning on July 12th, single-lane alternating traffic will be in place and access to businesses and residences will be open, except when paving equipment is working in the direct area.

“I’m very happy to see this remaining section of Cobham Avenue resurfaced recognizing that it serves some major industrial businesses as well as City and area residents,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “This is another important step in continuing to improve the quality of our road network in Cranbrook.”

According to City officials, A community planning process was recently done to determine if a Local Area Service project could be done in the area. That project would extend water and sewer services into the area, but it was found work needed to be done to the road first.

City officials said this gave them a green light to complete the resurfacing of Cobham Avenue, so the other project could be explored further.

Notifications to affected property owners will be provided by the contractor, BA Blacktop.

City officials are asking drivers to slow down and follow all signage and direction of any flagging staff.