District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser)

District of Elkford officials said crews from Cranbrook are en route to repair a struck gas line on Alder Street.

The gas line was struck accidentally while contractors were paving this morning.

District officials said Elkford Fire Rescue and FortisBC are currently on the scene and are asking the public to follow any instructions until the repair is completed.

The District of Elkford will release updates as they become available.